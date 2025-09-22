Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $41,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Twilio by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Twilio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 66,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $106.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.52. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

