Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 45,794 Shares of Conagra Brands $CAG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of Conagra Brands worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $18.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

