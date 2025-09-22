Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 603,097 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2,880.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,097 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Alaska Air Group worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 459.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.