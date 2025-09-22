Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR $LI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,108,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Li Auto

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.