Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $37,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AMETEK by 20.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $187.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

