Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,951,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.02% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $36,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $264.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.07 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $553,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,473.40. This represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $659,424.36. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,098 shares of company stock worth $678,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

