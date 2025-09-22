Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.05% of Aflac worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 24.4% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Aflac Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $96.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,019.85. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

