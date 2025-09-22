Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528,403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $39,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research raised Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $78.48 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,569.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

