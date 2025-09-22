Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of NVR worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,103.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7,998.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,496.51.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $120.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.