Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 293,662 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $30,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 92,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 262.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 247,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $641,000.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $700,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,029. This represents a 41.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,739 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $555,635.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 337,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,064.58. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock worth $7,640,615 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

