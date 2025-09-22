Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $24.02 Million Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,069 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of First Solar worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 138.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $212.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

