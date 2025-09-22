Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $26.70 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,551 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.9%

PACCAR stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

