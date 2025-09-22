Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $27.41 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,404 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Church & Dwight worth $27,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.94.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $90.30 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

