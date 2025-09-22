Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $29.38 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,567 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $29,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $209.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.80. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $211.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

