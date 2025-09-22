Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $32.79 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 209,563 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Itron were worth $32,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Itron by 155.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 98.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,076,652.14. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens set a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

