Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $42.98 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,499 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.72% of Darling Ingredients worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $31.93 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

