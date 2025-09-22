Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 216.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,797 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toast were worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,651,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after purchasing an additional 147,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Toast by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Toast Trading Down 0.8%

TOST stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $49.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $325,685.73. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 889,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,863,234.03. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.