Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6,831.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $25,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,839,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of VRT opened at $143.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

About Vertiv

Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

