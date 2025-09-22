Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $33.10 Million Investment in Morningstar, Inc. $MORN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 105,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. increased its stake in Morningstar by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 30,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $235.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.01. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $230.86 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.19. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.84 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,859,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 9,373,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,219,387.50. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $22,341,957 in the last three months. 36.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.