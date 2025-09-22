Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 186,407 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,407 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $31,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $140.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

