Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.78% of M/I Homes worth $23,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3,243.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 73,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:MHO opened at $147.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

