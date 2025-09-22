Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in News Corporation $NWSA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1,338.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of News worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $122,391,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its position in News by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,450,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,004 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.62 on Monday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

