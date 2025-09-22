Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 761,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,933 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $32,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 288,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.65. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 target price on shares of Chewy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

