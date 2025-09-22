Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 105,242 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,242 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $42,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $633.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $612.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

