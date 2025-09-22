Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 205,730 Shares of Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 205,730 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Natera were worth $38,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,048.62. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,079 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $845,805.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,397,336.42. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

