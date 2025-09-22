Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 309,098 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,098 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $169.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,669 shares of company stock valued at $42,333,438. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

