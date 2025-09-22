Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 34,933 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,933 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $30,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,477.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,465.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,715.68. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

