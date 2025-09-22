Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 453,321 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 453,321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 6.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 67,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,080. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,506. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $82.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Trimble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

