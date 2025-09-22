Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 81,348 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 81,348 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Redburn Partners set a $311.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $254.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

