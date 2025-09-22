Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 997 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.85 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank downgraded Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

