Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $27.23 Million Position in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 919,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMB. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:PRMB opened at $22.47 on Monday. Primo Brands Corporation has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -204.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMB. Bank of America lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Primo Brands from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primo Brands news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $298,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 125,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,601. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robbert Rietbroek bought 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $199,834.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,142,737.88. The trade was a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $595,770 over the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Featured Articles

