Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,927 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $43,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $898,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,222,036 shares of company stock valued at $719,457,410. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $230.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.