Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 183,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $187.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. The trade was a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

