Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,027,281 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 68,363 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EA opened at $173.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $180.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.39.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,061.12. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.