Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of SPX Technologies worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

SPXC opened at $187.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $209.38. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.55.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

