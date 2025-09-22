Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.67% of Avis Budget Group worth $39,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 421.1% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 399.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 233.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,521 shares in the company, valued at $18,246,023.39. The trade was a 77.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,699.45. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 1.1%

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.12. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $212.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.57.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 19.06%.Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

