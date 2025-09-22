Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,765 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ball by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,590,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BALL opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. Ball Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

