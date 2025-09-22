Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Insider Sells C$1,562,959.00 in Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) insider Grant Bill Beringer sold 38,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.13, for a total transaction of C$1,562,959.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,047 shares in the company, valued at C$4,402,896.63. The trade was a 26.20% decrease in their position.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$45.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$21.73 and a 52 week high of C$45.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABX. Cormark boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.89.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

