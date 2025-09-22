Bell Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 198,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,506,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 536,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $315.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

