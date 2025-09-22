BingEx (FLX) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BingEx to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares BingEx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BingEx
|-5.31%
|N/A
|-1.14%
|BingEx Competitors
|5.94%
|-220.76%
|2.81%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BingEx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BingEx
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|BingEx Competitors
|372
|1366
|1543
|92
|2.40
Institutional & Insider Ownership
55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares BingEx and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BingEx
|$612.14 million
|-$20.07 million
|-17.83
|BingEx Competitors
|$9.57 billion
|$184.49 million
|13.19
BingEx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BingEx. BingEx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
BingEx rivals beat BingEx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
BingEx Company Profile
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
