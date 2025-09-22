Boyum Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Boyum Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.81 and a 200-day moving average of $209.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

