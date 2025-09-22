Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $43,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $241.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

