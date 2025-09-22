Bulwark Capital Corp Takes Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 35,539 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 20,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,816,778 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $903,684,000 after purchasing an additional 109,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $517.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.74. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

