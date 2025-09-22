Burr Financial Services LLC Has $24.73 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Burr Financial Services LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 292,801 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 20.8% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock worth $662,228,310. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

