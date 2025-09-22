C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,586,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,493,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $234,304,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,285,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,058,000 after buying an additional 176,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,393,000 after acquiring an additional 396,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,415,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,965,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $136.07 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $103.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Rajan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $304,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 130,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,898,148.34. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

