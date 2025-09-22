Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,163,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $337.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.65. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.