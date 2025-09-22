Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,580,000 after buying an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $74,789,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $66,981,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $232.87 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.