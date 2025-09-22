CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Head-To-Head Survey

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) and Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and Energy Recovery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $557.93 million 3.10 $12.96 million $1.43 34.19 Energy Recovery $144.95 million 5.39 $23.05 million $0.42 34.98

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CECO Environmental. CECO Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CECO Environmental and Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 6 0 3.00 Energy Recovery 0 1 3 2 3.17

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Energy Recovery has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.64%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Volatility & Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 7.99% 10.00% 3.39% Energy Recovery 17.02% 11.67% 10.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats CECO Environmental on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions. It offers engineered and configured products and solutions, including dampers and diverters, expansion joints, selective catalytic reduction systems, severe-service and industrial cyclones, dust collectors, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, wet and dry scrubbers, separators and coalescers, water treatment packages, metallic and non-metallic pumps, industrial silencers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication services. In addition, the company offers industrial engineered noise control solutions, including custom acoustical gen-set packages, ambient air baffles, acoustical louvres, and skid enclosures; process filtration solutions for hydrocarbon and chemical processing; and energy and water conservation systems and equipment. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producers. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

