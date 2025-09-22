Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.