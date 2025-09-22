Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $156.11 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.48.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%.The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.18%.

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

